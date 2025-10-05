Share Facebook

Minnesota Vikings safety Theo Jackson (26) tackles Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) during the first half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) leads his team onto the field for an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Dave Shopland/AP Content Services for the NFL) Dave Shopland/AP

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) fails to catch the ball as Cleveland Browns Greg Newsome II challenges during the first half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Ian Walton/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) leaps into the air to avoid the Browns defence during the second half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Fans watch the pregame activities before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Ant Upton/AP Content Services for the NFL) Ant Upton/AP

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) scores the opening touchdown during the first half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) passes the ball during the first half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during the first half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) in the first half of an NFL football game in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Adam Bettcher /AP Content Services for the NFL) Adam Bettcher/AP

Cleveland Browns Quinshon Judkins celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown that was called back during the first half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Raye performs during halftime at an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Dave Shopland/AP Content Services for the NFL) Dave Shopland/AP

