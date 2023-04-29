Browns select WR Cedric Tillman with pick No. 74

The Cleveland Browns had a day of waiting around with no first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Friday, the action began as they selected WR Cedric Tillman out of Tennessee with the 74th overall pick.

The 6-foot, 3-inch and 213-pound Tillman ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and recorded a 37" vertical jump.

Tillman is coming off an ankle injury that he sustained playing against the Akron Zips last season but didn't require surgery.

Known for his ball skills and ability to make contested catches, Tillman adds another big-bodied pass catcher to the wide receivers' room, aiming to provide another reliable target for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns received the 74th pick from the New York Jets in the trade that acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore and the pick in exchange for the Browns' 2023 second-round pick.

Tillman is the first draft addition to the Browns this season, but certainly not the last.

The Browns pick again in the third round, owning the 98th overall pick.

List of Browns draft picks remaining:

Round 3, Pick 98

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 4, Pick 126

Round 5, Pick 140

Round 5, Pick 142

Round 6, Pick 190

Round 7, Pick 229



