Browns TE David Njoku hosts football youth camp in Hudson

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku hosted a youth football camp for local kids at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson Sunday afternoon, ahead of camp season for the Browns in Berea.

"We're having a blast, and we're going to have a great camp with these amazing kids, you know, have a lot of fun," Njoku said.

The camp, run through FlexWork Sport Management, was accessible to kids ages six through 16.

He started his morning by sharing energy with the kids as he helped run drills and plays.

"Just the youthful energy, you know, the excitement of... being able to work, you know, being blessed enough to be here today, helping," Njoku said.

There was plenty of fun amongst the young players, but Njoku gave a very important lesson to the kids who participated on the field.

"Hard work, man," said Njoku, "...hard work comes first."

Amid the hard work, the day was filled with connection and memories that the kids won't soon forget.

"It's always all about the kids... It's always about the next generation," said Njoku. "We're here to have fun, get some work in and have a great day."