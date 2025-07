CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Euclid Beach.

Cleveland Metroparks told News 5 police responded to a report of juveniles and shots fired at Euclid Beach after park hours around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

Cleveland Metroparks said one person was shot and taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

A second person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.