Woman shot and killed in Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS confirms a woman has been found shot to death in the Cleveland Metroparks. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning at Mill Creek Falls.

Our overnight news tracker followed Cleveland Police as they swarmed the entrance to Cleveland Metroparks Mill Creek Falls.

Female shot dead in the Mill Creek Falls Cleveland Metropark around 3:45am. Cleveland Metroparks Police and CPD working the scene. EMS tells us she was in her 30's. Working to learn more. @MikeHoldenNews on scene gathering and will have live reports on @wews. pic.twitter.com/fFks4Pmdz1 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 11, 2025

They were called to the area of Turney Road at Webb Terrace around 3:45 a.m.

As officers moved in, they discovered a 30-year-old woman shot to death.

News 5 watched from a distance as investigators canvassed the area for evidence.

They blocked off all through traffic from getting to the location where the woman was found shot and killed.

According to the Metroparks, police have identified a suspect.

We have reached out to Cleveland Metroparks Police for more information.

