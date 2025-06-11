Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Woman shot and killed in Cleveland Metroparks

Cleveland EMS confirms a woman has been found shot to death in the Cleveland Metroparks.
Woman shot and killed in Cleveland Metroparks
Metroparks homcide 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Cleveland EMS confirms a woman has been found shot to death in the Cleveland Metroparks. The incident occurred early Wednesday morning at Mill Creek Falls.

Our overnight news tracker followed Cleveland Police as they swarmed the entrance to Cleveland Metroparks Mill Creek Falls.

They were called to the area of Turney Road at Webb Terrace around 3:45 a.m.

As officers moved in, they discovered a 30-year-old woman shot to death.

News 5 watched from a distance as investigators canvassed the area for evidence.

They blocked off all through traffic from getting to the location where the woman was found shot and killed.

According to the Metroparks, police have identified a suspect.

We have reached out to Cleveland Metroparks Police for more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.