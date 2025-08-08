1-on-1 with Browns rookie DT Mason Graham

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns kick off a new year with their first preseason game on Friday, with two more exhibition games to follow before Week 1 of the regular season arrives. Before the team took off to Charlotte for their joint practice and game against the Panthers, News 5 caught up with rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Graham, selected by the Browns with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft, has been trying to be a sponge, learning from the vets while gearing up for his NFL debut.

From working on his strength and speed in the pass rush to taking on double teams in practice to ready him to help disrupt alongside Myles Garrett on the end, Graham is focused on being an impact player from the start of his rookie season.

While all eyes might be on the "flashy" positions, like quarterback and wide receiver, Graham believes his impact will be just as exciting and he's ready to show fans how hard he's been working to make that impact.

You can watch the interview in the player above.