1-on-1 with Deshaun Watson: Browns QB looking forward to game action, opportunity to earn starting role

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the regular season and have the preseason to help sharpen them up against real opponents, taking the field for their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Getting the start at quarterback in the first game is Deshaun Watson.

Watson sat down with News 5 for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview ahead of the game.

You can watch the interview in the player above.

Watson answered questions about his health, the quarterback competition with Shedeur Sanders, and what he thinks fans should expect from him as he gets his first game action in nearly two years following his Achilles injury in 2024.

Here's what he had to say:

Camryn Justice: Deshaun, it's been a long offseason full of a lot of work both here and behind the scenes. How are you feeling two weeks into training camp?

Deshaun Watson: I feel good. I think I'm in the right spot where I need to be. I think mentally I'm in a good spot; physically, I'm in a great spot. So really just keep stacking the days, keep adding that up, and just try to get better each and every day.

CJ: What has it been like navigating the quarterback competition and changing of reps?

DW: You just got to take advantage of the opportunity. So whenever you're in, no matter what group you're in with, you just got to make sure you try to execute as much as possible.

CJ: I know there's been some highs and lows for you. What's been the most challenging part of navigating this?

DW: I think just the timing of all the receivers. Usually, during this process, it's my first time going through something like this, so usually you're with a certain group and you kind of build that time and that rhythm, but now you're flipping each and every day, so it's hard to kind of gain that trust, especially when you're installing new plays, new concepts, new routes. But it's been good; it's been very fun to be able to have those challenges and opportunities.

CJ: It feels -- like even though there is a competition, it's a room full of unity, maybe. Is that a good way to describe it?

DW: Most definitely. I think we all come in each and every day. We support each other. We talk about each other's reps, and we just try to learn. So the room has been awesome. It's been great, and we've just been taking it one day at a time.

CJ: It's been almost 2 years since that initial Achilles injury for you. That means two years really since game action, the preseason right around the corner. Your defense is obviously giving you good looks, but what does it mean to you to finally get a chance to go against another team in real game action?

DW: It's awesome. It's good. This is what I've been working for for the last two years, and just being able to be back on the football field has been amazing for me. It's a blessing. All the hard work that I put in with the training staff and myself, so I'm excited to just get back on the field and just go out there and play free.

CJ: This team looks so much different than it did the last time you suited up. New offensive line, new weapons, new head coach. What about the changes on this team maybe feel like it fits you and your game and what you're able to do out there?

DW: I think the team is a lot younger. A lot of guys trying to prove themselves in this league, trying to make a name for themselves. But also, with the coaching staff, Monk [Todd Monken] is a little bit more hard-nosed than [Kevin] Stefanski was a little bit. It kind of brings back similarities to what I had in Houston with Bill O'Brien. A guy that's going to coach you super hard; he wants perfection, he understands that you're going to make mistakes, but as long as we're learning and trying to progress, that's the biggest key.

CJ: What should fans expect from you when you do get out there on the field?

DW: I think just the execution and a guy that's going to put his heart out there to try to win games. That's the ultimate job in this business is to win games and be successful. So my full focus is making sure everyone is locked in every time we take the field so we can put up a lot of points, have excitement in that stadium for the fan base, and we can go out there and win some games and do what the Browns do.

CJ: It's been kind of a roller coaster journey for you in your career and here with the Browns. So what do you want fans to know about the journey that you've been on and where you're at now?

DW: To know? I haven't really thought that far, honestly. I think the actions have been proven. I'm not a big talker. I'm not a big guy that kind of responds to any criticism, so for me, I think everyone sees it. For me to just be back on the field after all the stuff that I've been through and still have a level head and still want to play football and be successful and put my foot forward with this team and organization, I think that speaks for itself.