1-on-1 with Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Browns rookie QB set to showcase skill, development in preseason action

As eyes turn to the Browns' offense to see what kind of season they'll have with Deshaun Watson under center for the full year, another quarterback will soon be in the spotlight as the preseason gets underway—and there's plenty to be excited about rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Welcome to the NFL

Thompson-Robinson, who also goes by his initials DTR, was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft. As a rookie, he's learning behind Watson, Josh Dobbs, and Kellen Mond.

The reps Thompson-Robinson is taking through training camp are fewer than he's used to coming from UCLA, and that's something he's had to adjust to but is grateful for.

"It's definitely a learning curve, something I've rarely had to do in my career. So for me to finally be put in that position, I know it will help me further along," he said. "They let me know that—even before when I got drafted, in the draft process when I came on my visit—that this is going to be a developmental time. Time for me to really get comfortable in the playbook and learn and just learn how to be an NFL quarterback because that's something I've never done before."

Thompson-Robinson's athleticism and speed, explosiveness, and decision-making excel on the field. However, that's not what he believes is the best part of his game.

"My competitive edge. I think that jumps off my tape, especially in my college career," he said. "I'm a die-hard, trying-to-win football player. I love the game so much and for me to go out there and play as hard as I can for my teammates is something I try to do every day."

Mental reps

Thompson-Robinson's hard work has already been seen in the few months since arriving in Cleveland. From rookie minicamp to OTAs and now in training camp, the young quarterback has dived right into the playbook and the preparation.

On any given play—7-on-7s, 11-on-11s, two-minute drills, and red zone work—Thompson-Robinson can be seen behind Watson, Dobbs, or Mond, walking through every step of the play.

Thompson-Robinson takes a snap from rookie center Luke Wypler and runs through the footwork. He reads the field as if he's the one under center. Then he returns to do it again.

"Taking the snap and going through the cadence because like I said, that's all new for me coming from college and the system that I came from," he said. "So just trying to get comfortable with all that stuff and then obviously just going through my reads, going through my specific footwork for everything because everything here is timing-based."

One of my favorite moments from practice—#Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson taking mental reps behind DW.



Stefanski talked about the emphasis on development last week: "When you're not practicing...you can still have a huge impact both for yourself and for your teammates."

QB connection

Thompson-Robinson isn't just watching the quarterbacks in front of him—he's constantly communicating with them, picking their brains for lessons in his development. He said they've been nothing but helpful to him along the way.

"I'm super, super grateful that they're willing to help the rookie because I've heard plenty of stories from veteran guys that really don't want to help the younger guy, they try to focus on their job and their self—and Deshaun has been the complete opposite. He's helped me a ton. Same with Josh. As soon as I have a question, they're right there to give me an answer," he said. "But I think the biggest thing is making me feel comfortable. They're not trying to make me feel like an outsider or like, 'We're not going to talk to a rookie' or anything, or haze me. So I think that's probably the biggest takeaway I've had, the most impactful thing for sure."

Throughout the practice sessions, the quarterback has also enjoyed working with the talent the Browns have at hand. From running back Nick Chubb to receivers like Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku, Thompson-Robinson has an arsenal of top-tier talent to work beside.

Add to that the many other talented players at different levels of the roster, and Thompson-Robinson is basking in the chance to use them as he continues making a name for himself.

"This is definitely the most explosive team I've been on, the most talented team I've been on. So I know when I do get my opportunity, I'm going to try and run with it as best I can to get the ball in these playmakers' hands because we definitely have some special weapons on the offensive side for sure," Thompson-Robinson said.

Time to shine

The opportunity to get the ball in the hands of Browns playmakers in a regular season game might not come to Thompson-Robinson for some time, but he's slated to quickly get his first NFL action as he puts this early development to the test during the Browns preseason games.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Mond will start at quarterback in the team's first preseason game—the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton Thursday night. After Mond's night is done, the rest of the game will have Thompson-Robinson under center.

The moment will mean a lot to Thompson-Robinson, who lives for the feeling of controlling a football game.

"Shoot, having the ball in my hands every play. I think that's what every quarterback, that's why you want to be a quarterback is that you get to really control the game and that's something I try to do on a day-to-day basis, whether it's on the field or off the field. Everything that I do in my life is revolving around me being a quarterback," he said.

And he wants to showcase the kind of NFL quarterback he knows he can be during this preseason.

"Hopefully a lot of explosive plays, a lot of touchdowns, a lot of first downs, and a lot of wins for sure. I'm trying to go 4-0," he said.

Family and fans

Going 4-0 starts on Thursday against the Jets, and while Thompson-Robinson knows that the Dawg Pound will be in full force—something he's excited to experience for the first time—he will also have some familiar faces in the crowd.

Thompson-Robinson's mother, Dr. Melva Thompson-Robinson, grew up in Ohio. From Marblehead, she's got siblings in the Cleveland area and around the state. The Browns quarterback has cousins and uncles and aunts here in the area, ready to cheer him on in orange and brown.

The emotion for her to see her son play in the area she grew up is something she can't quite put into words.

"My emotions are kind of all over the place. I'm so proud of him to be in that moment, just watching the effort and all that he's done to get to this point. It's going to be probably overwhelming," his mom said.

She said Browns fans should expect her son to do everything he can to win and grow his game, and raved about the passion he has for the game and for life.

"This is a guy who is very passionate about football and about his teammates and his friends and his family. He works hard, extremely hard almost to the point of working too hard. So he's gonna always be the one out there, you know, putting in his best efforts," she said.

So as Thompson-Robinson walks onto the Tom Benson Hall of Fame field to take his first NFL snaps, knowing that he has plenty of family around to watch is something he's looking forward to, as is playing in front of a fan base he's thrilled to now have in his corner.

"I know the fans here are crazy and so they are definitely true, passionate fans. They love the game and that's something I've never been a part of in my football playing career, fans that really care about their team," Thompson-Robinson said. "So a bunch of people can see who I am and how I play, especially in the Browns uniform. And that's something I'm really excited for."

"It means everything. This is what I've been working for my whole life."

