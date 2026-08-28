1-on-1 with Taylen Green: Browns rookie QB excited for first NFL game action to close out preseason

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns preseason comes to a close with their third and final game against the New England Patriots, and while Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel all have played in the first two games, rookie Taylen Green is slated to make his NFL debut on Thursday night.

Green, the Browns' sixth-round pick in this year's draft, has gotten limited reps this summer but still has had some impressive moments, including in the joint practice session with the Buffalo Bills last week.

Head coach Todd Monken laid out his plan for Thursday night's preseason finale which includes giving Green his first game reps.

Before the game, Green sat down with News 5 to talk about the opportunity, his early development and his hopes for his future in the league.

You can watch the interview in the player above.

Here's what he had to say:

Camryn Justice: Taylen, you've gone through OTAs, you've gone through minicamp, training camp is wrapping up — how has life in the NFL been so far for you?

Taylen Green: It's been good. It's been a dream come true, honestly. Just excited. Excited for this opportunity just to be a Cleveland Brown and to learn under a great quarterback room and just be around some great people.

CJ: When you came in here, all we heard about was the athleticism, the dual-threat ability. How have you seen some of what you possess being put out here on the field and showcased when you do get those reps?

TG: Just being versatile, kind of just like "pick your poison." If the defense is going to stop the pass, then I'm going to run, I'm going to use my legs, and if the defense is going to load the box and stop the run with some great running backs we got and me, then we're going to pass it. So just using that versatility and just to be a dual threat quarterback and just keep the chains moving.

CJ: Last week I sat down with Shedeur and he talked about being able to talk to you and kind of give you advice based off of not getting maybe necessarily those physical reps and not being behind the curve. What has that relationship been like and what are some of the things that you take away from working with him and hearing from him?

TG: It's been really good. He was in a similar situation, so he understands not getting a lot of reps, like you said. His advice was just to continue to keep it one day at a time and just simplify however you can and continue to learn and just ask questions. So, that's what I'm trying to do each and every day and just stay prepared.

CJ: But even when you have limited reps, you got back out there after two weeks of not having team reps, threw a touchdown in the end zone, you rush around for a touchdown. What did that feel like to be able to take those mental reps and implement them immediately in that joint practice with the Bills?

TG: It felt good. I would say all I did was give Ty [Tylan Wallace] a chance, and he did the rest. He made a great catch and it was a touchdown and I ran one in, and my O-line did a great job giving me time. So, yeah I did good, but I wouldn't be able to do it without my teammates. So definitely blessed to have the opportunity.

CJ: What has been your favorite part of being out here, being a member of this team?

TG: Just being out here with the guys, and I would say like training camp with the fans and the energy feels like a mini game in a sense. It doesn't feel like practice.

CJ: I like that you mentioned the fans. What do you know about the Dawg Pound?

TG: I don't know a lot yet—keyword "yet." But I know that they're really some passionate fans and their care factor is high and the atmosphere I heard is really electric and I'm just excited to be a part of that.

CJ: When you do get out there in that preseason game, what should we expect from you?

TG: Somebody that's going to operate. Somebody that's going to just keep the chains moving and just make plays when plays are needed and just do whatever it takes to score or do what it takes to win, depending on the situation.

CJ: This is such a young team. You're one of the young guys on this team. What has that energy been like?

TG: It's been cool. You get a mix of both. You got a mix of the vets—I ain't gonna call them uncs, but kind of some uncs, some big bros. Just kind of laid back and chill and you got the younger [guys] and their vibe and they're high energy and always blasting music in the locker room and just having a fun time, laughing all the time so it's been a great mix.

CJ: What has life been like under head coach Todd Monken?

TG: It's been really good. Off the field he jokes around but it's serious too. It's a blend of both. And on the field it's straight business. It's straight to it, and he's going to let you know when you mess up, but at the same time encourage you and coach you up and that's what I like and that's what I feel like that's the best—being able to have a mixture of both.

CJ: What is the future of Taylen Green look like right now as it stands in your mind?

TG: I would say just take it day by day. I really can't get ahead of myself. I would say just try to be the best I can be each and every day whether it's footwork, whether it's my reads, pre-snap, post-snap reads and watching film. So of course I want to have a long career, Super Bowls, MVP, Pro Bowls, but before that all happens, I just need to take it day by day and be the best I can, not just for myself but for my teammates and the organization.

CJ: Thank you so much, Taylen.

TG: Thank you. Thanks for having me. Go Browns!