11 AM: Browns Countdown — After The Draft Special

Now that the 2024 NFL Draft has wrapped, the News 5 Sports Team breaks down the picks the Browns selected this year and what's on the horizon for the team.

You can watch Jon Doss, Camryn Justice and Nathan Zegura live at 11 a.m. on News 5.

The Browns made six picks during the draft, selecting:



Second Round - No. 54 DT Michael Hall

Third Round - No. 85 G Zak Zinter

Fifth Round - No. 156 WR Jamari Thrash

Sixth Round - No. 206 LB Nathaniel Watson

Seventh Round: No. 227 (from Titans) DB Myles Harden

Seventh Round - No. 243 DT Jowon Briggs

The team also selected several undrafted free agents after the draft was over:

DB Chris Edmonds out of Arizona State, source says

LB Winston Reid out of Weber State, source says

OL Lorenzo Thompson out of Rhode Island

OL Javion Cohen out of Miami

CB DyShawn Gales out of South Dakota State

The Browns will continue to add to the roster in the coming days. CLICK HERE to read our UDFA tracker, which will be updated with the latest roster moves.