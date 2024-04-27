2024 UDFA Tracker: Which players are joining the Browns post-draft?

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have wrapped up the 2024 NFL Draft, adding six to the roster. But just because the draft is over doesn't mean Cleveland is done adding rookie talent.

Now, the Browns will turn their sights to adding players who didn't hear their names called in the draft—signing undrafted free agents to the roster next.

Check back here throughout the coming days to see which undrafted free agents the Browns are adding.

Here's who has made the list so far:



The Browns are signing UDFA DB Chris Edmonds out of Arizona State, source says.

The Browns are signing UDFA LB Winston Reid out of Weber State, source says.

Here are the draft picks that the Browns entered within this year's draft:



Second Round - No. 54 DT Michael Hall

Third Round - No. 85 G Zak Zinter

Fifth Round - No. 156 WR Jamari Thrash

Sixth Round - No. 206 LB Nathaniel Watson

Seventh Round: No. 227 (from Titans) DB Myles Harden

Seventh Round - No. 243 DT Jowon Briggs