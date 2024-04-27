2024 Browns Draft Tracker: Browns add rival players on 2nd night of selections

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are looking to bolster their roster with some young talent in the 2024 NFL Draft, and holding six total picks, they'll have options to do it throughout the weekend.

Here are the draft picks that the Browns entered within this year's draft:



Second Round - No. 54

Third Round - No. 85

Fifth Round - No. 156 (From Eagles through Cardinals)

Sixth Round - No. 206

Seventh Round: No. 227 (from Titans)

Seventh Round - No. 243

Follow along here to see what the Browns do with their selections:

Browns take defensive lineman from Ohio State

The Browns selected a Northeast Ohio native, taking defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. out of The Ohio State University with the 54th overall pick. MORE HERE.

Young offensive lineman joins Browns

After selecting Hall out of Ohio State, the Browns went to the rival Michigan to add a piece to the offensive line, selecting guard Zak Zinter with the 85th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. MORE HERE.