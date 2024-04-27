Browns select Louisville WR Jamari Thrash with pick No. 156 in 2024 NFL Draft

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns got back to work on Saturday as they gear up for the final rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, and with their first selection of the day, Cleveland added a weapon to the offense, selecting wide receiver Jamari Thrash out of Louisville.

Thrash, the Browns 156th overall pick, Thrash played 12 games with 11 starts in 2023. He led the team with 63 receptions, 858 receiving yards, and six receiving TDs.

Between Louisville and Georgia State, where he began his collegiate career, Thrash played n 49 games, starting in 28. In that time he caught 167 passes for 2,610 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The receiver is known for his speed, recording a 40-yard time of 4.46 at the Combine, showcasing how he stretches the field and serves and can be a deep threat.

The Browns acquired the pick used to select Thrash from the Eagles through the Cardinals.

Thrash joins a receivers room that currently consists of Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Jaelon Darden, James Proche II and Michael Woods II. The additions are set to help bolster a revamped offense led by new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with Deshaun Watson under center.

On Friday, the Browns added Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. in the third round and Michigan guard Zak Zinter in the fourth round.

The Browns hold three more picks in this year's draft, however, it remains to be seen if they use all of those picks on players or if they use them as part of a trade.

Here are the Browns remaining draft picks:



Sixth Round - No. 206

Seventh Round: No. 227 (from Titans)

Seventh Round - No. 243

