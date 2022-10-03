2-2?! This was supposed the be the easy part of the schedule. Browns must get serious before season gets away.

ATLANTA — Before the season started and after learning the fate of their new quarterback Deshaun Watson would sit him for the first 11 games, the Browns needed to take a long hard look at their schedule and start planning realistically. Jacoby Brissett looked capable of winning enough games early to be comfortable down the line. The defense looked bolstered on paper. Special teams had been addressed and had a lot of promise.

But four games in, the Browns are now 2-2 and have lost a pair of heartbreakers after a loss to the Falcons on Sunday afternoon in what should be the easiest part of their schedule. Things only get harder from here, but so far, it seems that playing 60 minutes of serious, dedicated football is the biggest challenge for the Browns.

Dwindled defense

Of course, the Browns entered Sunday at an extreme defensive disadvantage—missing both starting defensive ends in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, as well as one of their starting defensive tackles in Taven Bryan—all of whom were out with injury. But the NFL doesn't care who you have available, and the show must go on, so the next man up mentality has to be embraced.

There were times where it looked as though it was sinking in—a nice pick from cornerback Denzel Ward, a career-first solo sack for defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, some great coverage from safety Grant Delpit, and a ton of pressure (just not many successful endings) on Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

That wasn't enough though. A 10-play drive from Atlanta, late in the third quarter, all runs between practice squad running back Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier, took the Falcons 75 yards down the field. The Browns defense simply could not stop the run. Then, what appeared to be yet another devastating blown defensive coverage at the end of the fourth quarter, letting Olamide Zaccheaus get wide open for a 49-yard pass that would lead to a field goal after a strong play by Jordan Phillips stopped them from finding the end zone.

"I'd have to look at it to give you a specific answer," head coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked of that breakdown. "Obviously, we're not designing it to have guys wide open, but we just have to make sure we get them in a good position and make a play when the ball comes or when that happens."

The defense is something that needs work. There needs to be a good hard look at what is happening with communication issues, with coverages, with ability to put pressure on quarterbacks. The Browns have to hold the players and the staff accountable to get things in order and operating at a reliable level this season. But Sunday against the Falcons was as much of a pass as they will ever get with the missing starters.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods seems to get his defense up and running at a stronger level in the second half of the season, but with the Browns schedule and the fact that there is continuity within the defensive roster—the defense doesn't have the time to waste.

Offhanded offense

While it's been clear and obvious at the start of the season that the defense needs work, there's something else to be said about the offense and special teams.

Offensively, Stefanski has done some very good things this season. His play calling has receivers wide open often and has allowed Brissett to develop a strong connection with wide receiver Amari Cooper, and a developing connection with tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. He's done a good job, despite the calls for heat under his seat.

But on Sunday, a glaring issue arose. The Browns made small mistakes all day long that added up. It was as if there was not enough fire under the team to get a win.

Plays like a flea-flicker and a tight end reverse in the first half, careless holding penalties driving the line of scrimmage back, repetitive attempts at screen passes when the Falcons were shutting those plays down—all felt like this wasn't a serious game.

Obviously, the Browns want to win, but there are times where things look experimental rather than a strong push to play the brand of football that works for them. That has to change.

Embracing the run game that Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt provide, at the same time even, while mixing in a versatile pass game with the plethora of receivers who have answered the call early this season, is something that needs to be stressed now more than ever.

Then, getting things going in crucial moments—whether it be in the red zone with an opportunity to score or on a final drive with a chance to remain in the game—has to be better. Run it four times in a row with Chubb near the goal line, sneak it in with Brissett, who has been perfect in his attempts this season, get the ball out before the sack when a field goal is your only hope.

The Browns offense has been a pleasant surprise often, but they have to start playing like these games matter—with a sense of urgency—and take what's gone right and build on it each week.

Stagnant special teams

While kicker Cade York has been a solid and welcome addition to the Browns, and punter Corey Bojorquez has played extremely well, everything else about Cleveland's special teams unit has left much to be desired.

Between figuring out a returner for kicks and punts or just executing on kick coverage and not giving up big returns, the Browns have a lot to address.

It's the phase of the ball that might not get all the attention but can change the swing of the game in a blink of an eye. One drive with good field position after a kick can send a team downfield and into the end zone with ease.

After seeing how things have gone through the first four games of the season, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer needs to really drive things home with the guys in his unit.

On Sunday, safety Ronnie Harrison made a mistake that epitomized the point—grabbing a punt that Bojorquez got inside the 10 as it was about to bounce even closer to the end zone. Obviously, downing on the 9-yard line is good, but a serious, disciplined football team can make those plays and drive the ball back deeper.

Priefer is a smart man who is as detailed as they come. He's got to start getting that out of every player in his unit to create a cohesive special teams to complement the strong legs they've added this season and stop teams from putting themselves in better positions to drive.

Pointless penalties

All phases of the game need work. It's early in the season and, of course, they have time to correct. But while they aim to do that on offense, defense and special teams—the team as a whole as a lot to clean up in terms of penalties, too.

On Sunday, the Browns had seven penalties for a loss of 51 yards—compared to the single 15-yard penalty the Falcons committed. Holding that brings back a nice play or resets a defensive stand, false starts that lose field position, no matter what they are — they're a sign of an undisciplined team.

Cleveland is within the top 10 most penalized teams early into the season, and it's not the first time they've struggled with these issues. This has been an area of concern in the past.

The Browns need to come into a game and play a full 60 minutes, as they like to say, of sure, smart and serious football. With the Chargers, Patriots, Ravens and Bengals lined up from here, the Browns don't have much time to get things together.

But with a Steelers loss to the Jets Sunday that put them at 1-3 on the season, a Ravens loss to the Bills to put them at 2-2 and the Bengals sitting at 2-2 as well, the Browns are still in a promising position.

They just need to start taking it more seriously.

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

