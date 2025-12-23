2 Browns players earn Pro Bowl honors; DE Myles Garrett voted a starter

The Cleveland Browns will have two players in the 2026 Pro Bowl as DE Myles Garrett earned a starting spot and CB Denzel Ward also received a nod.

Garrett leads the NFL with 22 sacks and 32 tackles for loss and was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl, the most by a Browns defensive player and tied for fourth in team history. He is just half a sack shy of tying the NFL single-season record.

Ward earned his fifth career Pro Bowl, surpassing Frank Minnifield for the most by a Browns cornerback. He anchors a defense allowing 164.1 passing yards per game, and the Browns have gone 43 straight games without giving up a 300-yard passer, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Four additional Browns were selected as alternates: S Grant Delpit (special teams), TE Harold Fannin Jr., RB Quinshon Judkins and LB Carson Schwesinger.

For the first time, the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will take place during Super Bowl LX Week in the San Francisco Bay Area. The event features an AFC vs. NFC flag football showdown, coached by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC).

The televised event airs live from San Francisco’s Moscone Center South Building on Tuesday, Feb. 3, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. The flag football game kicks off at 8 p.m. on ESPN, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes.