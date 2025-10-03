2 Browns players questionable for London game against Vikings, another ruled out

LONDON — The Cleveland Browns are across the pond, poised to take on the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Stadium Sunday for their first international game since 2017, but there are a few players who may or may not see the field.

Following Friday's practice, the Browns released their injury/participation report for Sunday's game, listing two players as questionable and having already ruled one player out earlier in the week.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin and cornerback Greg Newsome II have both been listed as questionable for the game.

Conklin is still working through an elbow injury he sustained in practice ahead of the Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. He had his first full practice on Friday, limited or sidelined over the past several weeks. While the Browns are hopeful Conklin might be able to play, they're still taking things day by day.

"He’s pushing. Has been pushing really hard these last few weeks, so I’m hopeful, but we’ve got to get through the next few days," head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Newsome appeared on the injury report on Thursday, sustaining a hamstring injury that has kept him limited in practice with the remainder of the week.

"Maybe there was something lingering, maybe from the game, but [it happened] Wednesday," Stefanski said. "He’s working through it, so we’ll see.”

The Browns had ruled out defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. on Wednesday. Hall has not played yet this season as he rehabs a knee injury that ended his season last year. He's been sidelined since, with the Browns not starting him on injured reserve intentionally, wanting him to be able to practice with the team as he ramps up to be ready for game action. Hall did not make the trip to London as he was ruled out early.

Some good news for the Browns was that star defensive end Myles Garrett did not receive an injury designation for the game after appearing on the injury report with an ankle injury.

Garrett did not practice on Wednesday in Berea before the team departed for London and was limited on Thursday and Friday. He said that he will be good to go on Sunday against the Vikings.

“I’m a never-say-die kind of guy. So you’d have to kill me to keep me from being on the field pretty much," Garrett said on Friday.

On the other side of things, the Vikings are riddled with injuries, including at quarterback. While the Browns debut their rookie Dillon Gabriel for his first start, the Vikings are leaning on their veteran backup Carson Wentz, as J.J. McCarthy was ruled out with an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined the past two weeks.

Minnesota has also ruled out edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, left guard Donovan Jackson, centers Ryan Kelly and Michael Jurgens, and right tackle Brian O'Neill with injuries, while listing fullback C.J. Ham, edge rusher Tyler Batty, and tight end Ben Yurosek as questionable for the game.