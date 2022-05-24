2 Deshaun Watson accusers speak on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel

Editor's note: This story contains graphic written content.

Two of Deshaun Watson's accusers sat down with Soledad O'Brien to give their side of the story, and their stories will air tonight on HBO.

Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct.

"As I'm working, he deliberately grabs himself and put his penis on my hand. And I pulled my hand away instantly and I started crying. And I told him that I'm done. I don't want to do this anymore," Solis said, according to a preview from HBO.

"At some point, he did ejaculate. That was mortifying and embarrassing and disgusting," Hayes said.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing. Two grand juries in Texas have declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints filed by 10 women.

During his introductory news conference with the Browns in March, Watson was adamant he has “never assaulted, disrespected or harassed any woman in my life.” He also said he had no intention of settling the lawsuits outside of court.

Watson is facing possible discipline from the NFL, which is independently investigating whether he violated its personal-conduct policy.

Before Watson left, Solis said that she felt threatened.

"He just said, 'I know you have a career to protect.' And, 'I know you don't want anyone messing with it, just like I don't want anyone messing with mine.' To me, that's when that's when I got really scared," Solis said.

Both women said it was a slap in the face when the Cleveland Browns offered Watson a $230 million contract to be traded to the team.

"It's just like a big screw you. That's what it feels like. That we don't care. He can run and throw, and that's what we care about," Solis said.

"I felt like he's being rewarded for bad behavior," Hayes said.

Watson faces possible discipline by the NFL, which could include suspension. He faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. His lawyer, Leah Graham, said that he's innocent.

"It's 22 women. It's one lawyer. There's only one lawyer who was willing to take these cases. And as we know from Ashley Solis’ deposition, Mr. Buzbee was not the first, probably not the second or third lawyer she went to, but he was the only one to take her case. Why? Not because it had merit, but because he would use these cases to increase his social media following and quite frankly to get on shows like this one," Graham said.

Graham said that Watson had no intention of having sex with any of the women.

"Well, in every massage, I will tell you he did go, intending just for a professional massage, and only those three instances where sexual conduct occurred -- consensual sexual activity -- it occurred after the massage session had ended. And Mr. Watson has testified and is insistent that that sexual activity was initiated by the plaintiff in every single instance," Graham said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

