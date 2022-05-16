NFL to meet with Deshaun Watson this week

CLEVELAND — NFL officials are scheduled to meet this week with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as their investigation into the 22 lawsuits filed against him continues, confirms News 5’s Camryn Justice.

Response from the NFL:



"We will decline comment as the review is active and ongoing." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 16, 2022

"We will decline comment as the review is active and ongoing,” the NFL said in a response to the meeting.

The meeting will take place in Texas.

Watson faces possible discipline by the NFL, which could include suspension. He faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The Browns and Watson agreed on a base salary of $1 million for 2022, which would benefit Watson a possible suspension this season but has been seen in other contracts across the NFL and even on the Browns.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson, who sat out the 2020 season after demanding a trade, chose Cleveland to restart his career over several other teams after initially telling the Browns he wasn’t interested in playing for them. However, he changed his mind after he was offered a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

RELATED: Report: Deshaun Watson treating some teammates to Bahamas trip for team bonding

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.