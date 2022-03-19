Watch
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Andrew Berry displays finesse with Browns salary cap as team reworks contracts, targets other players

Andrew Berry
Tony Dejak/AP
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. Berry returned to the team after a one-year stint in the Philadelphia Eagles' front office. Berry was the Browns' vice president of player personnel from 2016-18. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Andrew Berry
Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 18:55:08-04

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns general manager is no stranger to contract restructures, and over the weekend he put his skills to the test, reworking the contract of two new Cleveland Browns players to open up the salary cap with the expectation of more signings to come.

Berry and the Browns restructured newly acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper’s contract, which will save them over $15 in salary cap space this year. How did he do that? By converting most of Cooper's $20 million base salary into a signing bonus and adding two void years on to the contract, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first resported.

That move wasn't the only way Berry addressed the cap, structuring the mega-deal with new quarterback Deshaun Watson so that he receives a $1 million base salary and a cap hit of just over $10 million.

Between Cooper's restructure and Watson's contract, the two new Browns will only account for roughly a combined $15 hit to the salary cap.

Berry's work to clear salary cap space gives the Browns the freedom to continue signing other players.

Among those players the team hopes to re-sign is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. According to a league source, the Browns have offered Clowney a contract in hopes to bring him back. Clowney does not have a timetable for a decision, and the Browns will have to wait for his answer, which history shows tends to happen in his own time.


Additionally, the team has expressed an interest in bringing back defensive end Takk McKinley this season. Before McKinley makes a decision to return to Cleveland or sign elsewhere, he'll be focusing on recovering from the ruptured Achilles he sustained last season.

RELATED: Defensive end Takk McKinley focusing on health before making decision about future

Clearing the salary cap will be important for the Browns as they continue to add talent across the roster, and so far, Berry has shown its one of his true strengths.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · L · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (24-22)

WEEK 17 · L · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (26-14)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)