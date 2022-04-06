Watch
Texas judge rules Deshaun Watson must answer questions about sexual relations with masseuses

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 10:36 PM, Apr 05, 2022
CLEVELAND — A Texas judge has ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson must reveal whether he had sex with 18 massage therapists who have defended him publicly.

Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him for criminal charges.

In addition to the legal battle ahead of him, Watson also faces possible discipline by the NFL, which could include suspension. That remains to be seen.

“If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the CBA,” an NFL spokesperson told News 5.

The Browns and Watson agreed on a base salary of $1 million for 2022, which would address a possible suspension.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson, who sat out the 2020 season after demanding a trade, chose Cleveland to restart his career over several other teams after initially telling the Browns he wasn’t interested in playing for them. However, he changed his mind, perhaps swayed by a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

