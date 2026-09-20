2 in 2 games: Denzel Boston does something few rookies have achieved in Browns history

TAMPA, Fla. — The Browns are two games into the season and Denzel Boston is two touchdowns into his career.

Boston, the Browns' rookie wide receiver, was one of the few highlights from the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Near the end of the blowout loss, Boston came down with a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson with 1:52 left in the game. It didn't get them a win, but it did give some hope for the young receiving room to be able to provide a boost to what the Browns hope is a revamped offense.

That hope perhaps strengthened in Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Boston once again found the end zone; this touchdown a pure testament to the rookie's size and strength.

A pass from Watson up the middle found Boston, who was covered and surrounded by Buccaneers. Boston came down with the ball, turned and powered through the defense. Boston broke three tackles and continued downfield for a 55-yard touchdown that tied it up, 16-16.

55 yards for Denzel's second TD of the year 🙌#CLEvsTB on CBS pic.twitter.com/YQo9axvz0f — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 20, 2026

With his second consecutive game with a touchdown, Boston joins the short list of Browns rookies to have recorded a touchdown in each of their first two games, now alongside Andre' Davis (2002) and Bobby Mitchell (1958).