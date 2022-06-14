Watch
2 more accusers to file lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, lawyer says

Browns Football
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Browns Football
Posted at 10:01 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 22:23:39-04

CLEVELAND — Two more accusers are planning on filing civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing 24 women who have filed lawsuits.

According to Buzbee, a lawyer from Atlanta reached out to him regarding a woman who had a compelling case.

Another accuser reached out to Buzbee after watching the HBO Real Sports episode that covered the Watson cases in May.

"We have vetted other calls but haven’t yet made decisions on any further filings and will continue to do our due diligence consistent with our ethical obligations. With regard to any impending filings, we will allow the facts of the cases to speak for themselves," Buzbee said.

Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson after deliberating his case, which brought no criminal charges against the Browns quarterback.

News 5 has reached out to Watson's lawyer and the Browns but has not heard back.

