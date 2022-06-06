Deshaun Watson facing 24th lawsuit

Editor's note: This story contains graphic written content.

Another woman has come forward and filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson related to alleged sexual misconduct during a massage session, according to a petition filed by the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, who also represents the 23 other women who have filed lawsuits.

In the case of the 24th woman, she owned and operated her own massage therapy business in Houston and had just graduated from massage therapy school when she says Watson contacted her.

According to the lawsuit, she was “excited and encouraged” that a local professional football player sought out her services, so she agreed to his request for a massage.

The lawsuit states they spoke on the phone ahead of the first session. He told her that he “really wanted to support Black-owned businesses,” and told her, “I want you to be comfortable. You do not have to wear scrubs.”

On the same day as their phone call, Watson asked for the massage be scheduled the same night, according to the petition. She found it odd but thought maybe he was in pain and needed a massage right away. However, the woman scheduled the massage the next day on Aug. 5, 2020, as that made her more comfortable.

The first massage, which took place at her apartment, was professional, as described in the petition. He asked if she had a towel to use because he did not want to use the standard sheet draping that was in place. At some point during the session, he abruptly left and told her to “just keep it between us” and paid her $100 via Cash App.

At the second and final massage on Aug. 9, 2020, which took place at her apartment again, he allegedly requested a small towel and insisted the massage start with him face-up.

According to the petition, he demanded she focus on his inner thighs and quadriceps. The woman alleged that at one point during the massage he “repeatedly demanded that she go higher and higher into his inner thighs, causing her hand to touch his scrotum.”

Focusing on completing the massage, the woman alleges Watson “got an erection, causing the towel to fall off. By this point, Watson, was now completely naked and exposed. Watson then started to masturbate.”

According to the petition, the woman stopped the massage and Watson allegedly continued to “masturbate more aggressively” until he ejaculated on her.

After the session with Watson, the woman said she quit massage therapy.

As part of her lawsuit, the woman is seeking "minimum compensation," which includes actual damages, punitive damages and exemplary damages “to deter such conduct going forward, and to make an example of this defendant.”

Watson and his lawyers have denied previous accusations. News 5 has reached out to his attorney for a statement.

Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson after deliberating his case, which brought no criminal charges to the Browns quarterback.

You can read the latest lawsuit petition, which contains graphic language, in its entirety here.

