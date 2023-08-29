2 standout UDFAs make Browns' initial 53-man roster

BEREA, Ohio — The path for players looking to make careers in the NFL isn't always clear when they aren't selected in the draft. Undrafted free agents have to prove themselves and earn coveted spots on a team's roster and two Browns players did just that this preseason.

Ronnie Hickman, an UDFA safety out of The Ohio State University, and Mohamoud Diabate, a UDFA linebacker out of Utah, both learned Tuesday they had earned a spot on the initial 53-man roster ahead of the cut deadline, league sources confirmed.

Hickman and Diabate both have been standout players since joining the team this spring. Through practice sessions that saw them competing at the level of Browns starters to preseason games that saw them make splash plays and have a major impact, the two have not let up on the push to make names for themselves.

Through the preseason, Hickman showed off his ball-hawk skills. The safety notched three interceptions in four games, including two in the same matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Having a player who can track the ball and make plays provides depth to the defense, which has been fully revamped this offseason with additions to the secondary, the line, and coaching with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Another addition the Browns made was Diabate. The 6'4", 225 linebacker showed off his ferocious athleticism all summer, showcasing exactly what Schwartz is looking to do with the defense.

Rich Schultz/AP Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) warms up before an NFL pre-season football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Diabate was behind one of the Browns' two safeties this offseason and was relentless in his tackling efforts. The linebacker notched 14 tackles, 10 of which were solo, with a forced fumble, two passes defended, and a tackle for loss in the four preseason games.

The Browns roster is filled to the brim with talent, and reducing the roster to just 53 players was a daunting task that saw guys who had plenty of talent and strong preseasons get cut.

For Hickman and Diabate to not only earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster in a packed house but to do so as undrafted free agents, is a testament to the work they have put in to stand out.

Now, the work continues with the regular season less than two weeks away and divisional foes, the Cincinnati Bengals, first up on the schedule.

The Browns kick off their season at Cleveland Browns Stadium where fans will get to see regular season action with the guys who have landed on the roster and are set to take the field and, hopefully, provide some winning Cleveland football.

