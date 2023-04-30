2023 Browns UDFA Tracker: Which players are headed to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns added seven players over the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, but those players aren't the only rookies joining the roster.

With the draft over, the Browns have now turned their attention to adding talent via undrafted free agents.

Here are the UDFA players signing with the Browns. Check back for updates.

Ronnie Hickman, safety, Ohio State

Hickman was a projected sixth-round draft pick but fell off the board. The Browns were quick to scoop him up, however.

Last season, Hickman was a third-team all-conference selection and recorded 53 tackles, 1.5 for loss, an interception and seven pass breakups.

The #Browns are signing UDFA Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman, per source. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas

Phelps, like Hickman, also fell off the board, with the Kansas EDGE a projected fifth-round pick.

The Ohio native returns home after transferring to Kansas for his final college season, playing for Miami before that. Last season with the Jayhawks, Phelps earned second-team All-Big 12 honors, posting 58 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

The #Browns are signing UDFA Kansas EDGE Lonnie Phelps, per source. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Mohamoud Diabate, linebacker, Utah

Some thought the Browns would address the linebacker position in the NFL Draft this year, but that wasn't the case. However, the Browns will have a new face in the room after signing Diabate.

The 6'3", 229-pound linebacker out of Utah is known for his ability to tackle in the backfield and make physical tackles, which included 58 total tackles last season, 13.5 for loss, with five sacks.

The #Browns are signing UDFA Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate, per source. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Tanner McCalister, defensive back, Ohio State

Joining his former teammate Hickman, McCalister is the fourth Buckeye headed to Cleveland after this week of acquisitions.

Last season after transferring to Ohio State from Oklahoma State, McCalister had 23 tackles, three interceptions and a pass breakup through his 462 snaps over 11 games.

McCalister ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at Ohio State's Pro Day, showing off his impressive speed.

The #Browns are signing UDFA Ohio State S Tanner McCalister, per source.



Another Buckeye headed to Cleveland. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington

The Browns have been adding talent across the defensive line throughout free agency and the draft, and they continued by adding undrafted free agent Jeremiah Martin, a pass rusher out of Washington.

Last year with the Huskies, Martin posted 26 tackles, 51 total pressures, eight QB hits and nine sacks.

The #Browns are signing UDFA Washington EDGE Jeremiah Martin, per his agency @CapSportsAdv. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Hassan Hall, running back, Georgia Tech

After losing running back Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson, the Browns have remained confident in their running backs room led by Nick Chubb. But adding depth is always a positive and that's what they did by signing UDFA Hassan Hall out of Georgia Tech.

Hall transferred to Georgia Tech after an impressive stint at Lousiville that saw him record 270 carries, 1,299 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns, 22 receptions, 175 receiving yards, 101 kick returns, and 2,367 kick return yards.

With Georgia Tech, Hall recorded 116 carries, 521 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 28 receptions, 165 receiving yards, nine kick returns, and 214 kick return yards.

The #Browns are signing UDFA Georgia Tech RB Hassan Hall. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Caleb Biggers, cornerback, Boise State

Biggers, who goes by "Biggs," is no stranger to the area, having transferred to Boise State from Bowling Green.

Last year with Boise State, Biggers had 38 tackles, five for loss, one sack, four pass breakups, one interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The #Browns are signing UDFA Boise State CB Caleb Biggers, per source.



"He's very excited to be part of the Cleveland community." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2023

Thomas Greaney, tight end, Albany

The Browns added another offensive weapon to get some work in with their quarterback's room led by Deshaun Watson, signing tight end Thomas Greaney as an undrafted free agent.

Last season with Albany, Greaney recorded 50 receptions for 693 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

The #Browns are signing Albany UDFA TE Thomas Greaney, per source. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2023

Charlie Thomas, linebacker, Georgia Tech

Joining teammate Hall as UDFAs signed by the Browns, Thomas adds another body to the linebacker's room in addition to the Diabate signing.

Last season with the Yellow Jackets, Thomas earned second-team All-ACC honors, recording 112 tackles, two sacks, two pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The #Browns are signing Georgia Tech UDFA LB Charlie Thomas, per source. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2023

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.