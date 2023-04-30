Watch Now
2023 Browns UFDA Tracker: Which players are headed to Cleveland

Posted at 9:00 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 09:10:09-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns added seven players over the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, but those players aren't the only rookies joining the roster.

With the draft over, the Browns have now turned their attention to adding talent via undrafted free agents.

Here are the UDFA players signing with the Browns. Check back for updates.

Ronnie Hickman, safety, Ohio State

Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas

Mohamoud Diabate, linebacker, Utah

Tanner McCalister, defensive back, Ohio State

Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington

Hassan Hall, running back, Georgia Tech

Caleb Biggers, cornerback, Boise State

