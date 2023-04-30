2023 Browns UFDA Tracker: Which players are headed to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns added seven players over the three days of the 2023 NFL Draft, but those players aren't the only rookies joining the roster.

With the draft over, the Browns have now turned their attention to adding talent via undrafted free agents.

Here are the UDFA players signing with the Browns. Check back for updates.

Ronnie Hickman, safety, Ohio State

The #Browns are signing UDFA Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman, per source. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas

The #Browns are signing UDFA Kansas EDGE Lonnie Phelps, per source. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Mohamoud Diabate, linebacker, Utah

The #Browns are signing UDFA Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate, per source. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Tanner McCalister, defensive back, Ohio State

The #Browns are signing UDFA Ohio State S Tanner McCalister, per source.



Another Buckeye headed to Cleveland. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Jeremiah Martin, EDGE, Washington

The #Browns are signing UDFA Washington EDGE Jeremiah Martin, per his agency @CapSportsAdv. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Hassan Hall, running back, Georgia Tech

The #Browns are signing UDFA Georgia Tech RB Hassan Hall. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2023

Caleb Biggers, cornerback, Boise State

The #Browns are signing UDFA Boise State CB Caleb Biggers, per source.



"He's very excited to be part of the Cleveland community." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2023

