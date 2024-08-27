Watch Now
2024 Browns Cutdown Day Tracker

Team has already released several players
Julio Cortez/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II lines up for a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
CLEVELAND — Today is cutdown day for the Browns. They have until 4 p.m. to get the roster down to 53 for the regular season. Here are the moves they've made so far:

  • Waived WR Michael Woods II
  • Waived WR James Proche II
  • Waived WR Jaelon Darden
  • Waived DT Siaki Ika
  • Waived DE Sam Kamara

This does not mean the end of the road for everyone. Some players could be brought back to play on the practice squad.
In other news, RB Nyheim Hines is expected to start the season on the Non-Football Injury/Illness list.

