2024 Browns Cutdown Day Tracker

CLEVELAND — Today is cutdown day for the Browns. They have until 4 p.m. to get the roster down to 53 for the regular season. Here are the moves they've made so far:



Waived WR Michael Woods II

Waived WR James Proche II

Waived WR Jaelon Darden

Waived DT Siaki Ika

Waived DE Sam Kamara

This does not mean the end of the road for everyone. Some players could be brought back to play on the practice squad.

In other news, RB Nyheim Hines is expected to start the season on the Non-Football Injury/Illness list.

RELATED: 9 Browns players to return to practice as team prepares for Week 1 against Cowboys