Part of domestic violence complaint filed against Browns DT Michael Hall Jr. recanted by fiancée

Michael Hall Jr
News 5 Staff | Camryn Justice
Browns DT Michael Hall Jr
Michael Hall Jr
Earlier this month, Browns defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. had a domestic violence complaint filed against him by his fiancée, who has now walked back a part of her allegations.

Hall was charged with one count of domestic violence for allegedly attacking the woman as well as threatening her with a gun.

According to Avon Prosecutor Richard Kray, the fiancée recanted the gun allegation.

Hall's attorney also confirmed that his accuser had recanted part of the allegation but didn't add details.

Hall has a pretrial hearing set for Sept. 10 and has been ordered to have no contact with the woman.

