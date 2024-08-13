Police report: Domestic violence complaint filed against Browns DT Michael Hall Jr.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. had a domestic violence complaint filed against him on Monday night, according to an Avon police report. He was arrested on Tuesday.

Hall has been charged with one count of domestic violence and was released on a personal bond of $10,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman, according to Avon Lake Municipal Court.

The report states Avon officers spoke to a woman who identified herself as Hall's fiancée about a domestic violence situation that allegedly happened around 10:01 p.m.

Hall is accused of striking the woman in the head with a baby bottle, dragging her outside by the arms, choking her, pushing her head through a wall and breaking open a bedroom door to drag her out, according to the report.

He's also accused of allegedly putting a gun to her temple and saying, "I will f**king end it all. I don't care."

The police report said two children were present during the altercation, as well as the woman's mother.

The woman told police Hall also pushed her daughter but said her daughter was not injured.

According to the report, Hall left the scene in a truck.

Authorities say the woman was transported to the Avon Police Department, and she completed and signed a domestic violence complaint against Hall.

The complaint and a probable cause statement have been forwarded to the Avon Lake Municipal Court for review, the report said.

The Browns released a statement on Tuesday morning saying the team was aware of the incident and had no further comment.

#Browns statement:



We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time. https://t.co/O5MRP4TaGf — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 13, 2024

Hall is a rookie out of Ohio State who was drafted in the second round.

RELATED: Browns select Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. in second round of 2024 NFL Draft