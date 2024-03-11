2024 Browns Free Agency Tracker: Which players are coming to Cleveland, which are headed out

The Cleveland Browns have some work to do this offseason to fill some positions of need and bolster the roster, and that work starts in free agency.
With the 2023 free agency signing period set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. and legal tampering (the two-day negotiating window) open Monday at noon, there will be a lot of moving pieces around the Browns' roster.
Some new faces will join the team, and some familiar ones will find themselves elsewhere. Such is free agency. The moves the Browns make will be listed below as they develop. Make sure to check back for updates as the week goes on.
Current unrestricted free agents:
- Linebacker Matthew Adams
- Punter Corey Bojorquez
- Tight end Harrison Bryant
- Tackle Geron Christian Sr.
- Quarterback Jeff Driskell
- Guard Michael Dunn
- Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott
- Quarterback Joe Flacco
- Cornerback Mike Ford Jr.
- Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin
- Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr.
- Safety Duron Harmon
- Fullback Nick Harris
- Defensive tackle Shelby Harris
- Running back Kareem Hunt
- Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II
- Linebacker Jordan Kunasyzk
- Safety Rodney McLeod Jr.
- Linebacker Jacob Phillips
- Wide receiver James Proche II
- Defensive end Za'Darius Smith
- Linebacker Sione Takitaki
- Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.
- Quarterback PJ Walker
Exclusive rights free agent:
- Defensive end Sam Kamara
Kareem Hunt has said he would like to play in Cleveland until he retires.
'It's Cleveland until I die': Kareem Hunt to test free agency but would love to stay with Browns