2024 Browns Free Agency Tracker: Which players are coming to Cleveland, which are headed out

The Cleveland Browns have some work to do this offseason to fill some positions of need and bolster the roster, and that work starts in free agency.

With the 2023 free agency signing period set to begin Wednesday at 4 p.m. and legal tampering (the two-day negotiating window) open Monday at noon, there will be a lot of moving pieces around the Browns' roster.

Some new faces will join the team, and some familiar ones will find themselves elsewhere. Such is free agency. The moves the Browns make will be listed below as they develop. Make sure to check back for updates as the week goes on.

Current unrestricted free agents:



Linebacker Matthew Adams

Punter Corey Bojorquez

Tight end Harrison Bryant

Tackle Geron Christian Sr.

Quarterback Jeff Driskell

Guard Michael Dunn

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott

Quarterback Joe Flacco

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr.

Safety Duron Harmon

Fullback Nick Harris

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris

Running back Kareem Hunt

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II

Linebacker Jordan Kunasyzk

Safety Rodney McLeod Jr.

Linebacker Jacob Phillips

Wide receiver James Proche II

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith

Linebacker Sione Takitaki

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

Quarterback PJ Walker

Exclusive rights free agent:



Defensive end Sam Kamara

Kareem Hunt has said he would like to play in Cleveland until he retires.