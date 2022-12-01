21-year-old man identified as mystery driver who tore up FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND — A local 21-year-old man has been identified as the mystery driver who tore up FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of the Browns game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The man has not been arrested but will be a direct indictment, according to police.

The damage caused was substantial. Tire treads winded out from the 20-yard line in the shape of a golden spiral, spanning almost the entirety of the western side of the field on Nov. 22. Some of the ruts left behind appeared to be significant in some places.

Cleveland was able to play its next game against Tampa Bay after crews repaired the field.

Damage to Browns field after vandalism Tuesday morning

RELATED: VIDEO: FirstEnergy Stadium field torn up by unknown driver; Browns notify police

