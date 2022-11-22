VIDEO: FirstEnergy Stadium field torn up by unknown driver; Browns notify police

CLEVELAND — The field at FirstEnergy Stadium was damaged early Tuesday morning by someone driving around on the Browns’ home field.

It's not clear what type of vehicle was used, but tire treads wind out from the 20-yard line in the shape of a golden spiral.

AirTracker5 captured footage this afternoon of a crew member riding a road roller in an attempt to flatten out the ground that was ripped up.

The team said the damage done to the field was superficial and repairs are being made. This shouldn't impact the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Browns notified the Cleveland Division of Police about the incident.

You can read the Browns' full statement below:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred early Tuesday morning at FirstEnergy Stadium and have provided the Cleveland Division of Police with all relevant information. Based on our internal evaluation, there was some superficial damage to the playing field that our grounds maintenance team is currently working to repair. We take great pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface, have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.