Four Browns players fined following Thursday Night Football victory over Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are headed east for their Week 5 road game against the New York Jets, hoping to bring back their fourth straight victory. But four players might be coming home to some additional bills to pay after being issued fines stemming from the Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Running back Quinshon Judkins, quarterback Dehsaun Watson, offensive lineman Austin Barber, and defensive tackle Adin Huntington were all issued fines from the NFL for actions that took place against the Steelers

Judkins, Watson, and Barber's fines all stem from the same moment.

Following Judkins' second-quarter rushing touchdown, there was plenty of celebration in the end zone. Judkins appeared to put his fingers to his mouth in a smoking gesture and then gestured, passing it to Barber, who was there attempting to high-five Judkins. Barber then made the smoking gesture and threw the imaginary object to the ground.

Judkins then did the same celebration with Watson before the two ran off the field pumping up the crowd.

Three #Browns players were fined for celebrations following Quinshon Judkins' touchdown against the Steelers last week. The fines were given for "Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts." Judkins and QB Deshaun Watson were each fined $14,926. OL Austin Barber was also fined $6,944. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 10, 2026

The three were issued fines under the category of "Unsportsmanlike Conduct" with the description of "Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts."

Barber was issued a $6,944 fine, while Judkins and Watson were each issued $14,926 fines.

Huntington was also issued a fine; however, his was not for "illegal celebrations" but rather "unnecessary roughness."

The NFL issued a $5,620 fine to Huntington for what they defined as a hip-drop tackle that occurred in the third quarter of the game against the Steelers.

The NFL defines the process of fines and appeals on their operations website.

Players subject to accountability measures receive a letter informing them of what they did, a video of the play in question, why they are being fined and how much it will cost them. They also receive information on how to appeal the fine. If they choose not to appeal, the fine is withheld from their next game check.





If a player protests a ruling, he schedules a hearing with the NFL, and his case is assigned to one of the league’s current appeals officers, Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, or James Thrash, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. Cases are assigned randomly, so neither side in the appeals process knows who will hear a case. The officer assigned reviews the play and hears the league’s case and the player’s defense. The officer’s decision is final, and the ruling is binding.







If the discipline is upheld, the league withholds the amount of the fine from the player’s next check. If the player’s fine is rescinded, he will receive notification of the decision, and no money will be taken from his check.







The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.







Since 2011, about $4 million a year has been used to support these worthy causes.