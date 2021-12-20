5 Browns players earn 2022 Pro Bowl selections

Watch
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will be well represented in the 2022 Pro Bowl, with five players selected in the NFL's showcase of top talent.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, running back Nick Chubb, guard Wyatt Teller, guard Joel Bitonio, and cornerback Denzel Ward all earned a roster spot.

Bitonio led the votes in NFL guards and has now been selected to four straight Pro Bowls. In his eighth season, Bitonio has been a rock for the offensive line, not missing a snap since 2016.

Garrett led the votes in the AFC for defensive ends, and is second in the league for sacks this season, trailing only Steelers' T.J. Watt. Against the Ravens, Garrett set the Browns single-season sack record and is not the first defensive end to make three Pro Bowls since Bill Glass made four in 1963-65 and 1968.

Chubb joins Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly as the only Browns running backs to make three straight Pro Bowls and sits fifth in the NFL this season with 926 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Making his first Pro Bowl appearance, Teller has served up pancakes on the Browns offensive line all season, on the field for `100% of the offensive snaps this season. Teller and Bitonio are the first Browns offensive linemen to make the Pro Bowl since Joe Thomas and Alex Mack in 2013.

Ward is making his second Pro Bowl appearance, selected after lockdown performances this season that has seen him notch a 99-yard pick-six.

The five players marked the most the Browns have sent to the Pro Bowl since 2013 when they sent six.

In addition to the five starters, the Browns will also be represented by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, fullback Andy Janovich, center JC Tretter and tackle Jedrick Wills who were selected as alternates.

Players were voted on by a collection of fans, players, and coaches.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. It will air on News 5.

