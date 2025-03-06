Watch Now
7 PM: Watch the Cleveland Browns combine special

Michael Conroy/AP
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and News 5 have teamed up for a one-hour special on how the team's combine went last month.

You can watch it on News 5 at 7 p.m.

News 5 at 7 will not air this evening.

During the combine, Andrew Berry said the team was not interested in trading defensive end Myles Garrett.

Browns DE Myles Garrett requests trade from Cleveland

“We can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles is best for the Browns," Berry said at the time.

In addition to questions about its star defensive player, the team faces uncertainty at the quarterback position while holding the No. 2 pick in the draft.

The team is taking a look at which positions they need the most.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

