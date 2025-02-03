Browns DE Myles Garrett requests trade from Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been a staple of the team for the past eight seasons, but after a disappointing 2024 that saw the team go 3-14, the Garrett era in Cleveland may be coming to a close as the defensive end requested a trade.

Garrett's team released the following statement to News 5 Cleveland:

As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl- and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today. While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns. -Myles Garrett



Garrett was selected by the Browns with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his eight years with the team, Garrett has been selected to six Pro Bowls, including this year, he's been a four-time first-team All-Pro, and he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, up for the award again this year.

Garrett broke numerous records this past season, including becoming the first player in NFL history to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons.

Browns DE Myles Garrett makes NFL history Sunday against Dolphins

RELATED: Browns DE Myles Garrett makes NFL history Sunday against Dolphins

He surpassed 100 career sacks and became the 45th player in NFL history to have 100 sacks since 1982. He was also the first player in NFL history to record 100 sacks before the age of 29.

Still, the Browns were unable to win games and consistently saw issues at the quarterback position with the poor play and injury of Deshaun Watson and the inconsistency of the QB carousel to follow. As the 2024 season ended, Garrett, who has always expressed his desire to retire a Brown, was less committed.

Garrett said at the end of the year, for him to return to the Browns, he needed to see a plan for the team.

Well, for me, I mean first of all I want to win. I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in position to win. I'm not trying to rebuild. I'm trying to win right now. I want that to be apparent, when the season's over and we have those discussions, I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something that I can see in the near future. Because that's all we want to do. I'm going to stay loyal to a team that showed loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do, at the end of the day, what's best for us. So if we have that alignment where this is something that is still possible in the near future, winning, going deep in the playoffs, putting a great defense out there, having a time of possession, running-game offense. Getting all the guys back. I think that would really keep my mind at rest, keep me settled. Not just mine, a lot of the guys on the defense, the D-line, around the team, but we have to continue to take strides forward, not just as players, but from the top down.

Garrett met with general manager Andrew Berry, front office and coaches at the end of the season. Berry told reporters at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl that he had no intention of trading Garrett when asked if he'd consider that. He even mentioned working on a contract extension.

"I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles," Berry said. "We want him to retire here."

However, the star defensive end's intentions have been made clear in his statement to the team:

Garrett would like to compete for a Super Bowl, but he doesn't believe that can happen with the Browns in 2025.

Still, sources within the Browns organization said that after Garrett's statement, Berry's comments at the Senior Bowl remain the team's stance: "We're not entertaining trade offers for him."