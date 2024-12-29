Browns DE Myles Garrett makes NFL history Sunday against Dolphins

CLEVELAND — Despite a disappointing season for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett hasn't stopped impressing on the football field, breaking an NFL record on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Garrett entered the game with 12 total sacks on the season. In the Browns' last game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Garrett hit a few career milestones when he surpassed 100 career sacks.

Sunday against the Dolphins, which just so happened to be Garrett's 29th birthday, Garrett did something that had never been done before.

After a sack had been changed to a tackle for loss in the first half of Sunday's game, Garrett made sure his QB takedowns counted. Garrett took down Dolphins' quarterback Tyler Huntley twice, putting him at 14 total sacks on the season.

With that number, Garrett has become the first player in NFL history to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons.

Last year, the season that won Garrett the Defensive Player of the Year Award, he notched 14 total sacks. In 2022 and 2021, Garrett recorded 16 total sacks.

Heading into Sunday's game, Garrett said that he was hoping to set the consecutive season sack record for his dad.

“I think that’d be pretty damn cool. Stand alone in that regard. And again, something that my dad can go back on and be appreciative of. I’m big on making him proud because he’s a big football guy. His drive and love for the game became my own as I was starting out. So, it’s been pretty cool to be able to get that," Garrett said.