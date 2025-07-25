After missing start of training camp, Browns LB Jordan Hicks announces retirement

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns entered the offseason thin at the linebacker position. The team addressed the room in the draft, but once again found themselves thinning at the position as veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks took to social media Friday to announce his retirement from the NFL.

After 23 years of playing football, I’m officially retiring from the NFL.



Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly it showed me who I am outside the game.



I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory. I’m proud of what I accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I’ve become because of it.



To my teammates, coaches, fans, and most importantly my family.. thank you for your unwavering support throughout this journey. I’m looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings.



I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come.



Forever Grateful,

Jordan Hicks

Hicks, 33, signed a two-year contract with the Browns in 2024. Last season, he played in 12 games, but was sidelined with an injury that led to a hospitalization at one point during the season. In his single season with the Browns, Hicks recorded 78 tackles, four for loss, two sacks and four passes defended.

Initially drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Hicks spent four seasons with Philadelphia before signing with the Arizona Cardinals, then the Minnesota Vikings.

Hicks was absent for the first two days of Browns Training Camp in Berea, noted as excused for personal reasons. But before the start of the third day, Hicks shared the news of his retirement.

With Hicks calling it a career and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the season with a neck injury, the Browns have thinned out in the linebacker room once again, leaving veteran Devin Bush, Cleveland native Jerome Baker, third-year Mohamoud Diabate, second year players Winston Reid and Nathaniel Watson, and rookies Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Carson Schwesinger.

Schwesinger was already preparing for a big role.

That opportunity has since increased.

