Procession for Lorain Officer Wagner from Cleveland to North Ridgeville will begin at 4 PM

CLEVELAND — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, a procession will be held from Cleveland to North Ridgeville in honor of Lorain police officer Phillip Wagner, according to the North Ridgeville Police Department.

Watch the procession:

News 5 livestream event

The procession will begin in Cleveland at the Medical Examiner's Office, head down to I-480 westbound to Lorain Road, go north on Lear Nagle Road, west on Center Ridge Road and end at Liston Funeral Home near Stoney Ridge Road in North Ridgeville.

Roads will be closed during the procession to pay respect to Wagner.

Wagner was killed during an ambush in Lorain that also injured two other officers.