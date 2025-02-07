After promoting Tommy Rees to OC, Browns hire Christian Jones as new TE coach

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Christian Jones as their new tight end coach, a source confirmed Thursday.



After promoting Tommy Rees to OC, the #Browns are hiring Christian Jones as their new TEs coach, source confirms. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 7, 2025

This comes after the Browns hired their new offensive coordinator from within, reaching an agreement with current tight ends coach and passing game specialist Tommy Rees.

Jones started his coaching career in 2017 at Northwestern University as an offensive assistant/offensive line coach. Most recently, he was a New York Giants assistant quarterback coach during the 2023-2024 football season.