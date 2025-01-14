Watch Now
Browns hiring Tommy Rees as new offensive coordinator, source says

Tommy Rees
AP
This is a 2024 photo of Tommy Rees of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Friday, April 26, 2024 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Tommy Rees
CLEVELAND — The Browns are hiring their new offensive coordinator from within, reaching an agreement with current tight ends coach and passing game specialist Tommy Rees, a source confirms.

Rees garnered attention from teams across the league for various positions but was a top candidate for internal promotion as the Browns considered him for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

The Browns hired Rees last February after he spent the previous year as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Before that, he spent six years as a coach at Notre Dame, starting as a quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator.

Last week, a league source confirmed that Rees interviewed for the offensive coordinator role.

The day after the Browns played their final game of the season, a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens that saw Cleveland finish the season 3-14, the team fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Browns fire OC Ken Dorsey, OL coach Andy Dickerson after disappointing season

