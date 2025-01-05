Browns fire OC Ken Dorsey, OL coach Andy Dickerson after disappointing season

BEREA, Ohio — One day after the Browns' disappointing 3-14 came to an end, the organization began making moves to correct issues—firing two coaches Sunday morning.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson have been fired, a league source confirmed.

Both coaches were in their first season with the Browns.

Dorsey was brought in last January to revamp the offense after the 2023 season ended with a loss in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Browns had fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and hired Dorsey after a round of interviews.

Over the years, Dorsey has held several coaching roles with the Panthers and Bills, from quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator and, most recently, offensive coordinator for the Bills.

The Bills fired Dorsey in November after Buffalo struggled to start the season.

In October, Dorsey was handed play-calling duties, as head coach Kevin Stefanski relinquished them to the offensive coordinator to see if a spark could be found after starting the season 1-6.

The Browns offense struggled all season long, aside from a few explosive games from Jameis Winston after Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury.

Cleveland was ranked No. 27 in total offensive yards per game (300.8) and 28th in rushing yards per game (94.6). The Browns were dead last in total points scored (258) and points per game (15.2).

The Browns will soon start their search for a new offensive coordinator with Dorsey's departure.

They'll also have to start a search for a new offensive line coach after firing Dickerson.

Dickerson was hired by the Browns in February, filling a vacant spot left by Bill Callahan, who left the team for the Tennessee Titans to coach with his son.

Dickerson came from the Seattle Seahawks, who hired him in 2021 as the run game coordinator, but he had previously worked for the Browns in 2009 as a defensive quality control coach and in 2010 as an assistant offensive line coach.

This season was filled with pre-snap penalties from linemen, and the Browns gave up the second most sacks per game in the league (3.9). The struggling run game was not helped by the offensive line's blocking throughout the season, something many on the unit admitted to being a problem.

The Browns are one day into the offseason and have already started making moves. Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are expected to be retained through the staffing changes, but other moves may come, and the Browns look to rectify the problems faced in 2024 with sights set on a bounce back 2025.