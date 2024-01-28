Browns hiring former QB Ken Dorsey as new offensive coordinator

BEREA, Ohio — After hosting several candidates to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator position, the Browns have found their guy—hiring former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator for the role in Cleveland, a league source told News 5.

Dorsey, who was also a quarterback for the Browns for three seasons from 2006 to 2009, interviewed for the position last week.

The move comes not long after the season ended and the Browns fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Dorsey will take over that role, helping head coach Kevin Stefanski operate the offense.

Dorsey was not the first candidate the Browns interviewed for the offensive coordinator position. After parting ways with Van Pelt, the Browns interviewed Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson. The team also interviewed former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson and former Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Dorsey, who played collegiately at Miami (FL), played quarterback in the NFL for six seasons and was on the Browns roster for three of those seasons. Traded from the 49ers in 2006 in exchange for Trent Dilfer, Dorsey was the backup for Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, and Brady Quinn.

After a short stint in the Canadian Football League, Dorsey retired. He quickly began a career in coaching, landing back in the NFL with the Panthers in 2011.

Over the years, Dorsey has held several coaching roles with the Panthers and Bills, from quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator and, most recently, offensive coordinator for the Bills.

The Bills fired Dorsey in November after Buffalo struggled to start the season.

Dorsey will get a fresh start in Cleveland now as he looks to rejuvenate the Browns offense, which was the weaker part of the team last season, as well as quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will be returning from the shoulder surgery that ended his season this year.

