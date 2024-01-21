Browns interview former QB Ken Dorsey for offensive coordinator position

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have been working to fill several vacant coaching positions on offense after shaking up the staff at season's end. With an opening at offensive coordinator after firing Alex Van Pelt, the Browns continue looking for a replacement—the most recent candidate being former quarterback Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey, who played collegiately at Miami (FL), played quarterback in the NFL for six seasons and was on the Browns roster for three of those seasons. Traded from the 49ers in 2006 in exchange for Trent Dilfer, Dorsey was the backup for Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, and Brady Quinn.

After a short stint in the Canadian Football League, Dorsey retired. He quickly began a career in coaching, landing back in the NFL with the Panthers in 2011.

Over the years, Dorsey has held several coaching roles with the Panthers and Bills, from quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator and, most recently, offensive coordinator for the Bills.

The Bills fired Dorsey in November after Buffalo struggled to start the season.

Dorsey was not the first candidate the Browns interviewed for the offensive coordinator position. After parting ways with Van Pelt, the Browns interviewed Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Meanwhile, the team is still looking to fill the vacant running backs coach position after firing Stump Mitchell, with former Panthers coach Duce Staley interviewing for the job. The Browns are also looking to fill the vacant tight ends coaching position after letting T.C. McCartney go.