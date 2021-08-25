After rash of injuries to linebackers, Browns sign Tegray Scales

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns added another linebacker to the roster after a rash of injuries to the players in that position, signing Tegray Scales Wednesday.

Scales, a 6-foot, 227-pound Cincinnati native out of Indiana, was drafted by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Over the past few years, Scales has also spent time with the Colts, Steelers and Buccaneers, as well as being selected by the Dallas Renegades in the 2020 XFL Draft.

Scales most recently played for the Steelers, appearing in four games with them last season and spending training camp with them this year prior to his release on Aug. 14.

The Browns had waived cornerback Robert Jackson, leaving the roster at 79 players before the signing of Scales.

While a kicker was one option the Browns could have used the open roster spot on after placing Cody Parkey on the injured reserve list and then releasing him, the team also needed to address the linebackers room after losing several players to injury.

Linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his bicep tendon and will require surgery to repair the damage, ruling him out for most, if not all, of the season. After re-signing linebacker Montrel Meander to fill Phillips's roster spot, Meander suffered an Achilles injury and will also require surgery, ruling him out for the season.

The Browns also recently signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. to the roster as they work to create depth with the regular season fast approaching.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

