'All is well': Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of hospital, walking around after neck injury

CLEVELAND — "All is well. Alhamdulillah."

That's what Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shared on social media Monday morning after being released from the hospital with a neck injury he sustained Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Owusu-Koramoah took a hit to the helmet during a tackle, falling backwards, appearing to be unconscious on the field.

The linebacker came to on the field, but trainers immediately rushed out to evaluate him. A cart was brought out, and Owusu-Koramoah was stabilized on a medical board before being loaded onto the cart.

The Browns transported Owusu-Koramoah to a University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center for further evaluation after determining he sustained a neck injury. He had movement in all of his extremities but remained in the hospital overnight for continued evaluation.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Owusu-Koramoah was out of the hospital and walking around.

His teammates, like safety Juan Thornhill, are happy to see Owusu-Koramoah come out of what could have been a much worse situation.

"I actually felt like the situation was a lot better than a lot of other people probably thought about just because I was close to him. At first, I was nervous. I was listening to him; I think he said something like, 'Yeah, I can't roll over' or something like that. And I was so scared. Whenever you can't move, that's a scary sight," Thornhill said. "But then I was sitting there just observing the whole time. He started to move different parts of his body, his arms, his legs, and I was like, 'OK, this situation is a lot better than what a lot of people might think it is.

"And I'm happy that he's moving around. Everything is so much better than what we expected. So like I said, I'm praying for him and hopefully we can get him back out there on the field," Thornhill continued.

The team will monitor the linebacker this week to see if he'll need to miss time, but as of Monday, they're taking it "day-to-day."