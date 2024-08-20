'All of our starters should expect to play': Kevin Stefanski discusses Browns' plan for final preseason game

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are preparing for one last preseason game before the regular season is upon us, gearing up to travel to Seattle for a matchup with the Seahawks. Part of those preparations is game planning which players will take the field and for how long.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski disclosed last week that the plan was to play quarterback Deshaun Watson, his first game reps since his season-ending shoulder injury last season, in Saturday's final game.

However, with starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin still rehabbing knee injuries and a number of new injuries to backup tackles that occurred in the preseason game against the Vikings, that plan is back under consideration—despite starters expecting to play.

"So all of our starters should expect to play," Stefanski said before practice Tuesday. "We'll determine who does or doesn’t, how many plays they do. Like I told you guys, in particular with Deshaun, I want to take in all the information this week and really make a final determination later in the week.”

Stefanski said that they'll be factoring in a number of things, which could include the offensive line injuries when making a decision on Watson and other starters.

“Yeah, I think all things factor into every decision for all of our players, truthfully. You know, we go player by player, and what we’re trying to figure out is what do they need to get ready for a 17-game season. That’s really... every determination is based specifically on that player," he said.

Last week, Watson said he had just learned the plan to play him in the final preseason game but was fine with it.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that, so I don’t know. But if I am, I’m playing," Watson said when asked about the plan. “That’s fine with me.”

While the team makes those decisions on who will and will not play on Saturday against the Seahawks, starters like defensive end Za'Darius Smith are gearing up in preparation for some reps in the game.

“I think everybody's playing Saturday. They haven't said much more about it, but hopefully I get a chance to get out there. It's been a week, like I said, haven't been on the field, but hopefully I can get out there and get some reps for sure," Smith said.

The Browns will hold one more training camp practice on Wednesday before departing to Seattle on Thursday, giving starters a little more work and prep, regardless if they end up playing Saturday.