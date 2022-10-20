'Always more you can do': Browns address concerns of commitment issues within team

BEREA, Ohio — Getting on the same page has been something the Browns have been working to do for weeks, but comments made by safety John Johnson III on Wednesday appeared to put into question the dedication of some on the team in regards to the work they do to improve when they're away from the practice facilities in Berea.

Johnson said called some of the struggles the team, defense in particular, has had early into the season "a commitment thing," with a push for his teammates to increase their focus and drive not just while they are at work, but when they take the pads off too.

RELATED: 'It's a commitment thing': Browns admit to needing to put more effort into preparation, game

Comments like those justifiably raise concerns, but on Thursday the team seemed to be confident in their approach to getting guys on board.

For veteran leader Joel Bitonio, he believes guys have certainly bought into the team—but with a young roster, the youngest in the NFL with an average age of 25—seeing that effort translate away from practice is something that happens with a lot of lessons.

"It's definitely not an effort thing. If you look at the film, like, I don't think it's guys not trying hard. You look at guys when you watch the film as a group, coach will show key plays in a game and it's never an effort thing. I think guys are bought in, guys want to play hard, but some guys might not understand what it takes to play at this level.—how much film you have to put in, how much extra time you have to put in," Bitonio explained. "Everybody's job on the team -- coaches, players -- is to get them to understand, and so we're working through that and we're making sure guys know like, this is your job. This is the NFL. You have to be ready to go if your number's called or not. Every game is that important."

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has had moments as a vocal leader but regularly leads by example, believes that things are going well in regards to teaching those lessons.

Still, Cooper knows there's always more that can be done to help performances on the field with work done away from it.

"At the end of the day, there's always more you can do here. When you go home, maybe you can watch a little less TV and more film. Maybe you can sleep less and watch more film, study the playbook. Maybe you can come in earlier. There's always something more you can do," Cooper said.

For him, that means arriving earlier at the practice facilities, taking better care of his body and watching more film. That's something he's been focused on this week, adding those extra efforts to his daily routine.

On the other side of the ball, those lessons are considered valuable. Cornerback Greg Newsome II believes sharing them with the team can help motivate them to push their commitment to the next level.

"I kind of try and be that person. Just showing, whether it’s recovery stuff I’m doing or film study habits or how I watch film, I think it’s important," Newsome said. "So I think it’s definitely important just to show guys new ways where you can get better. Sometimes you might not have the greatest routine yet so I definitely think it’s important to share those types of things.”

If the Browns can do what Newsome aims to do, this could be what is missing. The team collective, a drive to be great. But it doesn't just fall on the players and the leadership council, which head coach Kevin Stefanski created when he arrived in Cleveland that is made up of leaders from each position. It starts with coaches.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt believes on his side of the ball, that's something he's been able to get out of them—and aside from the Patriots game where the offense looked in pieces, it's shown.

"I think those guys, they burn the midnight oil. They're here early. They stay late. I don’t know what they can do more than what they're doing, and I think that goes for all our group. I think they all work hard when they're out of the building, as well. We're just looking for a little bit of extra something this week," Van Pelt said.

But as fans know, on the defensive side of the ball any extra work hasn't been able to translate often to the field. Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods confessed Thursday that he thought by now his defense "would be further along." But with reoccurring issues each week and the Browns holding a 2-4 record, he's been working to get guys to where they need to be.

"Everybody has to learn how to do it their own way, whatever that is. Whether it's learning from a veteran or whether it's learning from some other guy you know in the league, it's just what you do day to day," Woods said. "We try to help them. That's one of the first things I do in the offseason is I have a weekly schedule that I used to always give to my guys in terms of what to look at every day, but it's something they will learn along the way.”

Woods and the other coaches have worked to find ways to reach each player individually based on their learning style. Some guys are visual learners and can take tips away from example. Others find themselves better suited to notes and textbooks. Whatever the case my be, there are efforts made to address things in the building.

Whether it's too late into the season for those kinds of conversations remains to be seen. The fact is the season is not lost, but it does hang in the balance with two divisional opponents in the Ravens and Bengals back-to-back on the schedule.

The Browns played the Ravens well last year, and with both Baltimore and Cincinnati just one win ahead of Cleveland, they'll hope to have Sunday's game in Charm City be the turning point where all of their hard work—both in and away from the practice facilities—pays off.

"As we know, division's on the line, that's what the main focus is. Focus on the little steps to win the game, win the division, et cetera and move on," said linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. "This is definitely a great opportunity to do that."

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.