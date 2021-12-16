AP Source: NFL plans changes to COVID-19 protocols

IRVING, Texas — A person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that the NFL is planning “significant changes” to its COVID-19 protocols amid the worst three-day stretch for the league during the pandemic, The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details haven’t been finalized, said the league and the NFL Players Association are discussing three main areas: testing protocols; return to play guidelines to allow asymptomatic players who’ve tested positive to return sooner; and encouraging booster shots.

On Monday, the league informed coaches, front-office staff and other team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27.

Players weren’t included in the mandate because the league hasn’t mandated the vaccine.