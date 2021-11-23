Watch
Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, David Njoku among Browns players giving back at Feed the Need event

Posted at 1:31 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 13:31:16-05

CLEVELAND — Several Cleveland Browns players kicked off the season of giving at the 9th Annual Feed the Need event at TownHall in Ohio City Tuesday.

When they are not giving it their all on the field, Cleveland’s professional athletes show up in a big way and give back.

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily were among the athletes serving up a hot Thanksgiving meal to the community.

The public appearance comes amid a turbulent week for Mayfield, one in which he played poorly against the Lions, was booed by fans, left the stadium without speaking to the media and criticized fans when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Other Browns players in attendance included Kareem Hunt, David Njoku, Jamie Gillan and Nick Chubb joined in plate meals for guests in attendance.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, Hunt has a message for fans.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at TownHall.

